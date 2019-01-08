Man facing assault charges against woman allegedly said 'I will kill you now or I will kill you in 10 years' time'

A woman was followed by a young man who waited outside a building for her for up to three hours before assaulting her and threatening to kill her, it has been alleged.

Detective Garda Brian Murphy said the young woman was assaulted and threatened on Cathedral Road, Cork, on Monday night and that it was only with the intervention of a passer-by that the alleged incident was brought to an end. Another member of the public video-recorded the incident on his mobile phone.

Josef Stanic, 26, who is from Croatia and was living at McSwiney Villas, Gurranabraher, had no convictions of any kind in Ireland or in any other country, his solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said in the course of a bail application.

Det Garda Murphy objected to bail because of the seriousness of the alleged incident.

Josef Stanic is charged with assault causing harm to Tanja Kosnika at Cathedral Road on Monday, January 7, and threatening to kill her.

Det Garda Murphy said one of the main worries gardaí had was the nature of the threat allegedly made by Stanic, namely: “I will kill you now or I will kill you in 10 years' time.”

He is also charged with two counts of assaulting the same young woman and producing a knife during that alleged assault on December 7, 2018 at McSwiney Villas.

In respect of the alleged assault on the young woman on Monday night, the detective said the complainant had visible injuries to her body.

“Mr Stanic said he followed her on a number of occasions and had an unhealthy relationship with her. He admits he checks her home on a daily basis. He said he waited two to three hours outside her home prior to attacking her,” the detective alleged.

In the witness box, Stanic said he understood the garda concerns about him being on bail but added: “I could guarantee to the judge there will be no further contact.”

He said he was on heroin for one month a year ago and was on methadone to get off heroin for 11 months. When questioned by Sgt Gearóid Davis, Stanic said that maybe the heroin was causing him to feel jealousy.

There was some disagreement over whether or not the accused had ever been in a relationship with the complainant.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded the accused in custody to Cork District Court in one week.