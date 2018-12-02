Man 'extremely lucky' after car hits tree in Limerick city

Gardaí are investigating a single vehicle road collision in Limerick city in which a young man was lucky to have escaped without serious injuries.

The male in his 20s was travelling in a light coloured Nissan model on the Condell Road, when the car left the road and collided with a tree before stopping on an embankment.

The driver of this car sustained a wrist injury after the vehicle left the Condell Road, Limerick, and collided with an embankment. Photo: Limerick Fire Service

The collision occurred around 12.30am on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The driver who sustained a wrist injury was “extremely lucky” sources said.

The car was destroyed in the impact and the road was closed for over an hour.

Three units of Limerick City and County Fire Service were deployed to the scene at 12.40am, as well as gardaí and paramedics.

“Gardaí are investigating a single vehicle collision that occurred on the Clondell Road area of Limerick on 1/12/18 at approximately12:45am,” said a garda spokesman.

“A male in his 20s was injured when his car collided with a tree.”

“He was taken to University Hospital Limerick with minor injuries.”

“Investigations are ongoing,” they added.