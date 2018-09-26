Man extradited from Spain to the North due in court

A 32-year-old man who been extradited from Spain to the North in the early hours of this morning.

He was arrested in Barcelona on August 23 by Spanish National Police on foot of a European Arrest Warrant.

The man is wanted to stand trial for a number of offences including being unlawfully at large, drug offences and possession of a knife in public.

He is due to appear at Laganside Magistrates Court in Belfast this morning.