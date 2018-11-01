Man due to be sentenced for raping Spanish student in Dublin

A man is due to be sentenced today for the false imprisonment and repeated rape of a Spanish student who travelled to Dublin to improve her English.

Eoin Berkeley, previously of Hamptonwood Way in Finglas, also threatened to kill the woman after luring her to a tent in July 2017.

The young woman had only been in Ireland for a few weeks when she met Mr Berkeley on the Liffey boardwalk on July 15th 2017.

The court heard she comes from a small town in a remote part of Spain where people leave their homes unlocked and she was described as “very trusting”

After a brief chat, she decided to go for a walk with him. He said he would take her to the beach and she agreed because she had never seen an Irish beach.

Mr Berkeley then lured her to a tent on the old Irish Glass Bottle site in Ringsend where he held her against her will for the 21 hours.

Eoin Berkeley.

During that time, the court heard he raped her three times and threatened to kill her if she did not stop resisting.

She managed to escape and raise the alarm when he eventually fell asleep.

At the time of the attack, Mr Berkeley was on bail after being charged over a homophobic graffiti attack on a gay bar in Dublin.

He will be sentenced for this attack later this morning.