Man due in NI court in connection with major drugs and money laundering investigation
22/09/2018 - 08:23:26Back to Court case Ireland Home
A man will appear in court in the North today, as part of a major inquiry into drugs supply and money laundering.
He has been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances and converting and possessing criminal property.
The 34-year-old was arrested in the Newtownabbey area on Thursday.
He is due before Belfast Magistrates' Court.