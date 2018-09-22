Man due in NI court in connection with major drugs and money laundering investigation

Back to Court case Ireland Home

A man will appear in court in the North today, as part of a major inquiry into drugs supply and money laundering.

He has been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances and converting and possessing criminal property.

The 34-year-old was arrested in the Newtownabbey area on Thursday.

He is due before Belfast Magistrates' Court.
KEYWORDS: crime

 

More like this story

Most Read in Ireland