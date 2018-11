A man in his 20s is due in Dublin district court this morning charged in relation to the murder of David Douglas in Dublin two years ago.

The 55-year-old was shot dead on Bridgefoot Street in Dublin 8, on July 1, 2016.

In August, 37-year-old Freddie 'Frederick' Thompson of Loreto Road, Maryland in Dublin was convicted of Mr Douglas' murder by the Special Criminal Court.

Digital Desk