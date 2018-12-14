Man due in court in relation to hit-and-run in Louth

A man is due in court this morning charged in relation to a hit-and-run in Ardee, Co Louth in October.

Two women in their 20s and a man in his 50s were hit by a car when it mounted a footpath on Market Street and failed to stop on the afternoon of the October 28.

The silver Vauxhall Vectra car was later found crashed and abandoned a short distance away.

All three were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The man, who is in his 30s, is due before Drogheda District Court at 10.30 this morning.