Man due in court in connection with stabbing in Limerick

A man is to appear in court today charged in connection with the stabbing of another man in County Limerick.

The 21-year old victim is in a critical condition following the alleged assault at Maiden Street, Newcastle West, on Saturday evening.

A man in his late 20s has been charged in connection with the stabbing.

The victim was stabbed “in the torso”, Garda sources said.

Sources also confirmed that a knife which gardaí believe was used in the stabbing had been recovered.

A rear yard of a local property was sealed off and a “technical examination” of the yard was conducted by gardaí.

A man in his late 20s, and believed to be from Russia, was arrested and questioned by detectives.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity to contact them at Newcastle West Garda Station.