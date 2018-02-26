Man due in court in connection with Sligo murder

A man is due in court in Donegal this morning charged in connection with a murder in Co. Sligo.

20-year-old Jimmy Loughlin was found dead at a house at Connolly Street in Sligo town on Saturday afternoon.

It is thought he was the victim of a serious assault.

A 31-year-old was arrested a short time later and is due to appear before Donegal Town district Court at 10.30am.

Jimmy Loughlin

Local Councillor Tom Mac Sharry said: "We're very much a community in shock....It's a very tragic situation, a young man taken tragically.

"From what I hear, he was a very popular and well-respected young man from a well-respected family."