Man due in court in connection with Sligo murder
26/02/2018 - 07:34:00Back to Ireland Home
A man is due in court in Donegal this morning charged in connection with a murder in Co. Sligo.
20-year-old Jimmy Loughlin was found dead at a house at Connolly Street in Sligo town on Saturday afternoon.
It is thought he was the victim of a serious assault.
A 31-year-old was arrested a short time later and is due to appear before Donegal Town district Court at 10.30am.
Local Councillor Tom Mac Sharry said: "We're very much a community in shock....It's a very tragic situation, a young man taken tragically.
"From what I hear, he was a very popular and well-respected young man from a well-respected family."