Man due in court in connection with seizure of firearms in Dublin

A man is due in court today in connection with a firearms seizure in Dublin.

A submachine gun and four handguns were recovered in Coolock on April 3.

The firearms were located in a backpack which had been discarded a short time earlier.

The man in his late 20s was arrested in the Dublin area on Thursday evening and was being held at Coolock Garda Station.

He will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice later this morning.

- Digital Desk