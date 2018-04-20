Man due in court in connection with Romanian man's death in Tallaght

A man is due in court this morning in connection with the death of a Romanian man in Dublin.

Ioan Artene Bob was found with serious injuries in Sean Walsh Park in Tallaght last Friday morning.

The 49-year-old, who had been working in the construction industry, died later in hospital.

A 38-year-old man arrested on Wednesday in connection with his death is due before Tallaght District Court this morning.

Gardaí at the scene in Sean Walsh Park, Tallaght, last Friday. Pic: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin
