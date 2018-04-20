Man due in court in connection with Romanian man's death in Tallaght
A man is due in court this morning in connection with the death of a Romanian man in Dublin.
Ioan Artene Bob was found with serious injuries in Sean Walsh Park in Tallaght last Friday morning.
The 49-year-old, who had been working in the construction industry, died later in hospital.
A 38-year-old man arrested on Wednesday in connection with his death is due before Tallaght District Court this morning.