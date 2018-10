A man in his 60s is due in court to be charged in connection with the murder of Derry Coakley in Macroom, Co Cork earlier this week.

The man was arrested on Wednesday morning and detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

He is expected before a special sitting of Bandon District Court later this afternoon.

More to follow.

Derry Coakley. Pic: Richard Mills.

Digital Desk