Man due in court in connection with Limerick drug and cash seizure

A man is due in court this afternoon charged in connection with a drug and cash seizure in Limerick city.

On Tuesday, cannabis, controlled drugs, tobacco and cash worth around €252,000 was found during the search of a building off Davis Street.

It was part of an operation targetting organised crime.

A man was arrested at the scene and brought to Henry Street Garda for questioning.

Today, Gardai confirmed a man in his 50s will appear before a special sitting of Tralee District Court this afternoon in connection with the seizure.