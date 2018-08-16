Man due in court in connection with Limerick drug and cash seizure
A man is due in court this afternoon charged in connection with a drug and cash seizure in Limerick city.
On Tuesday, cannabis, controlled drugs, tobacco and cash worth around €252,000 was found during the search of a building off Davis Street.
It was part of an operation targetting organised crime.
A man was arrested at the scene and brought to Henry Street Garda for questioning.
Today, Gardai confirmed a man in his 50s will appear before a special sitting of Tralee District Court this afternoon in connection with the seizure.
