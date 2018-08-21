Man due in court in connection with fatal Dublin stabbing

A man in his 30s is due in court this afternoon charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in the Crumlin area of Dublin.

A 63-year-old man was attacked at a house in Rutland Grove at around 8pm on Sunday night.

The victim was taken to St James Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A suspect who was arrested in the Blanchardstown area is due before Dublin District Court later today.