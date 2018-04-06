Man due in court in connection with death of homeless man in Dublin

A man in his 20s is due in court this morning charged in connection with the death of a homeless man in North Dublin.

The body of Michal Kurek was found in a laneway near Ballyboughal last August.

The 33-year-old, who was originally from Poland, had been stabbed a number of times.

A man was arrested on Wednesday in Meath as part of the investigation and is due before the Dublin District Court this morning.