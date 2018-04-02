Man due in court in connection with €2.5m drugs seizure at Dublin Port

A man is due in court today, charged in connection with a major drugs seizure in Dublin Port.

The discovery was made by Gardaí and customs officers on Saturday.

Cocaine, heroin and ketamine were discovered when Gardaí and customs officers stopped a truck leaving Dublin for Limerick.

The drugs find at Dublin Port on Saturday is believed to be worth around €2.5m.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau was involved in the operation.

A 55-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

He will appear before a special sitting of Dublin's Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am this morning, charged in relation to the seizure.