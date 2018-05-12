Man due in court following Navan drug seizure

A man is due in court this morning charged in connection with a drugs seizure in Navan, Co. Meath.

The discovery of the cannabis resin and MDMA, worth a combined total of around €335,000 was made on Thursday at a premises at Fitzherbert Woods.

Three people were arrested in connection with the find.

A 23-year-old man has been charged and will appear before Dublin District Court this morning.

Another man aged 36 has been charged in connection with a separate smaller seizure and is due in court later this month.

A 27-year-old woman has since been released without charge and a file's being prepared for the DPP.

- Digital Desk