Man due in court following Navan drug seizure
A man is due in court this morning charged in connection with a drugs seizure in Navan, Co. Meath.
The discovery of the cannabis resin and MDMA, worth a combined total of around €335,000 was made on Thursday at a premises at Fitzherbert Woods.
Three people were arrested in connection with the find.
A 23-year-old man has been charged and will appear before Dublin District Court this morning.
Another man aged 36 has been charged in connection with a separate smaller seizure and is due in court later this month.
A 27-year-old woman has since been released without charge and a file's being prepared for the DPP.
- Digital Desk
