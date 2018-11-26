Man due in court charged with Irishman's murder

A man is due in court in South Africa today, charged with the murder of Irish charity worker John Curran.

The father-of-four was found dead at his apartment in Cape Town earlier this month, after receiving a number of stab wounds.

He had previously worked as a school principal in Dublin and was a former Director of Education at the Mellon Educate charity in South Africa.

The 24-year-old man is due before Cape Town Magistrates' Court.

John Curran.

