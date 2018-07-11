Man due in court charged with fatal pub stabbing as funeral arrangements announced of Limerick man

A 41-year-old man is due in court this morning charged in connection with the murder of a man in a Limerick pub last weekend.

24-year-old Patrick O'Connor suffered serious stab wounds at Fitzgerald's Bar on Sexton Street North on Saturday night.

He was stabbed a number of times in the upper body as he socialised with friends.

He died from his injuries in hospital on Sunday.

Gardaí said the results of a post-mortem examination on his body will not be released for "operational reasons".

A man arrested in connection with the killing on Monday is due before Limerick District Court today.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people turned out for a vigil in remembrance of Mr O'Connor near his home in Kileeley last night.

He is due to be laid to rest on Friday.

According to funeral arrangements posted on rip.ie Mr O’Connor’s remains will repose in Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick, from 5pm-6.30pm on Thursday.

Requiem mass will take place at St Munchin’s Church, Clancy’s Strand at 9.30am on Friday with burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

In a tribute posted on its Facebook page, Fitzgerald's Bar said: “We here at Fitzgerald's bar and the Fitzgerald family would like to express our deepest sympathy to Jackie, Michael, Pa's sisters, grandparents and extended family on the sudden and needless death of their son & brother Pa O'Connor.”

"We are all devastated by what happened but are heartened by the support expressed by our local Thomondgate Community and beyond."

"To our loyal customers and staff, thank you for your continued support though this difficult time."