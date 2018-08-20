Man due in court charged in connection with Dublin drugs raid

A 25-year-old man is due in court today charged in connection with a drugs raid in Dublin over the weekend.

Cocaine with an estimated value of €64,000 and cannabis herb worth €14,000 were seized after a house was searched in Drimnagh on Saturday.

€7,500 in cash was also seized.

The operation was carried out as part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in Dublin 12.

The man is due before Dublin District Court this morning.

