Man due in court after man stabbed twice in legs in Cork city

A man is due in court in Cork city today charged in connection with a stabbing incident in the city centre.

A man in his 20s was stabbed twice in the legs during an altercation at Parnell Place, close to the city's main bus station, at around 11.30am yesterday.

He was taken to the Mercy University Hospital for treatment.

Gardai were on the scene quickly and another man in his 20s was arrested a short time later.

He was held in garda custody overnight and has been charged in connection with the incident.

A garda spokesman confirmed that the man is due before the courts this morning.