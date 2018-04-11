Man due in court after Gardaí find loaded gun and ammunition

A man is due in court in Limerick to face firearms-related charges this morning.

Gardaí say they found a loaded gun and ammunition in the 25-year-old's backpack, when they stopped him near Colbert train station on Monday evening.

He is being held at Roxboro Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

He will appear before a sitting of Limerick District Court later.