Man drowns off Kerry coast following suspected heart attack

A man has drowned off the Kerry coast.

Valentia Coast Guard tasked Flight 115 to Cromane in mid-Kerry this afternoon, after a man was seen floating in the water.

Flight 115, along with the Iveragh Coast Guard, were alerted when a body was seen floating in Castlemaine Harbour this afternoon.

The man was recovered from the water and treated shoreside by paramedics.

However, they failed to resuscitate him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is believed the man's boat may have overturned after he suffered a heart attack while out at sea.

