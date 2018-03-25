Man dies, woman seriously injured, in Antrim crash

A 22-year-old man has died in a road crash in Co Antrim.

The man, who was from Belfast, was killed in the single-vehicle collision in Crumlin this morning.

He was the front seat passenger in the black Peugeot 207. The 21-year-old woman driving the car was seriously injured and is in a critical condition in hospital.

The fatal crash on the Nutts Corner Road was reported to police just before 7.20am.

PSNI Inspector Pete Duncan said: "I am appealing to anyone was travelling on the Nutts Corner Road around this time, or drivers who have a dash cam fitted to their vehicle to check their footage, and to contact police in Antrim on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 372 of 25/03/18."