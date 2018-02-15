Man dies, two seriously injured, in Wexford car accident

A man has been killed in a car accident in Co. Wexford overnight.

Two other men who were passengers in the car were injured in the accident and have been taken to Wexford General Hospital with injuries described as "serious".

Gardaí have said the car the man was driving lost control and collided with a barrier on Whitemill Road at around 12.30am this morning.

The man, who was in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body taken to Wexford General Hospital.

The road has been closed for a forensic examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053-9165200, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

The collision has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC).