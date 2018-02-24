Man dies in Waterford road accident

A man, aged in his 60s, has died following a road accident in Co Waterford this morning.

The crash happened at Ballyhest Cross (R678), Rathgormack, Co Waterford at around 10am.

The man was pronounced dead on arrival at Waterford University Hospital after the van he was driving, of which he was the sole occupant, and a 4x4 were in collision.

The two occupants of the 4x4 have since attended hospital for a medical assessment.

The road has been closed to facilitate a Garda forensic investigation and diversions have been put in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Tramore Garda Station on 051-391620, the Garda Confidential line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.