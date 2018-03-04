Man dies in Meath road accident

A man has died in a road accident in Co. Meath this morning.

The man in his 30s died following a single-vehicle traffic accident in Ballivor, Co. Meath.

At around 4am Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene on the (R156) Raharney Road near Ballivor.

The man, who was the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body will be taken to the mortuary at Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan for a post-mortem examination.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic examination and diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trim Garda Station 046-9481540 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.