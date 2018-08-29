Man dies in crash on M1 near Balbriggan

A man has died following a two-vehicle collision on the main Dublin to Belfast road.

It happened on the M1 Southbound between Junction 5 and Junction 4.

A male motorcyclist was fatally injured when he was involved in a collision with a truck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body removed to the City Morgue.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Motorists are advised that section of the road is closed while gardaí carry out a forensic examination.

Gardaí are advising that part of the road will remain closed until at least 7am.

Diversions are in place.

Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 8020510, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Digital Desk