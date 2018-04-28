Man dies in Cavan road accident

An 18-year-old man has been killed in County Cavan in a crash in the early hours of this morning.

The crash happened at Dublin Road, Kingscourt, Cavan at around 1.55am.

The car he was driving collided with another car and the 19-year-old male driver of the second car was uninjured.

The body of the deceased man has been taken to Cavan General Hospital for a post mortem examination.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 - 9694570, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.