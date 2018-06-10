Man dies from serious head injury in Bray

A man has died after suffering a serious head injury in Bray, Co Wicklow, yesterday morning.

The 45-year-old man was found unconscious outside a hotel on Main St in the town at around 2am yesterday with the injury.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment, but he died in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí are investigating to determine whether or not an assault took place and a post-mortem will be carried out today by Dr Michael Curtis.

Witnesses or anyone with anyone with information can contact Bray Garda Station on 01- 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.