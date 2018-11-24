Man dies following workplace incident at Dublin Airport

A 64-year-old man has died following a workplace incident at Dublin Airport.

At around 10:30am this morning he suffered serious injuries following a fall airside.

He was brought to Beaumont Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardaí, the Health and Safety Authority and Dublin Airport authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

- Digital desk

