Man dies following farm accident in Tipperary

A man has died after being hit by a tree on a farm in Co Tipperary.

Gardaí in Borrisokane were called to the incident in Rathcabbin at around 8.30am this morning.

It is understood the 47-year-old was killed after a tree fell on the digger he was working on.

The man was pronounced at the scene.

Representatives from the Health and Safety Authority are currently at the scene and are carrying out an investigation.

File image

Digital Desk