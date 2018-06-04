Man dies following crash between van and tractor in Cork

By Olivia Kelleher

A man has died following a collision between a van and a tractor on the R522 at Ballincurrig on the Buttevant to Liscarroll Road in Co Cork.

Emergency services including gardaí, ambulances, paramedics and Rescue Helicopter 112 have attended at the scene approximately three miles from Buttevant.

The driver of the van, who was in his late 30s, was pronounced dead onsite this afternoon. It is understood the crash occurred shortly after 1pm.

Two passengers in the van, a male and female both in their late teens, were airlifted to Cork University Hospital. Their conditions are understood to be serious.

The driver of the tractor, a man in his late 20s, was not physically harmed.

Diversions were put in place to allow for a forensic examination of the scene.

The road is expected to remain closed for a number of hours.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this juncture.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Mallow Garda Station 022-31450 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.