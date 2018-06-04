Man dies following crash between car and tractor in Cork

By Olivia Kelleher

A man has died following a collision between a jeep and a tractor on the R522 at Ballincurrig on the Buttevant to Liscarroll Road in Co Cork.

Emergency services including gardaí, ambulances, paramedics and Rescue Helicopter 112 have attended at the scene.

The driver of the jeep was pronounced dead onsite this afternoon. It is understood the crash occurred shortly after 1pm.

Two other people, who were passengers in the jeep, were injured in the crash.

The two injured persons were transferred by helicopter to the GAA pitch in Bishopstown and then by road to Cork University Hospital.

One of the two injured persons is said to be in a critical condition.

Diversions were put in place to allow for a forensic examination of the scene.

The road is expected to remain closed for a number of hours. Witnesses to the crash are asked to contact gardaí.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this juncture.