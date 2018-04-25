Man dies following collision with trailer in Westport

A male driver in his 50s has been killed after the car he was driving struck a stationary trailer.

Gardaí in Westport, Co Mayo are investigating the fatal road traffic collision which occurred on the N59 main Mulranny to Newport Road at approximately 9am this morning.

The man was the sole occupant of the car at the time.

The road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by the Garda forensic collision investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Investigations are ongoing and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Westport Garda Station 098-50230, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

