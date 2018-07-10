Man dies following collision between tractor and motorbike in Antrim

A man has died following a collision between a tractor and a motorbike on Northern Ireland’s north coast.

The victim, who is aged in his 40s, died after the crash which happened on the Riverside Road in Bushmills, Co Antrim at around 10.10pm on Monday.

The Castlecat Road and Riverside Road in Bushmills have been closed by police following a serious two vehicle road traffic collision at around 10pm this evening. Local diversions are in place. — PSNI Road Policing (@PSNITraffic) July 9, 2018

The PSNI has urged anyone who witnessed the collision, who may have dashcam footage or who was travelling on the Riverside Road and observed the motorcycle or tractor before the incident, to contact police in Coleraine.

- Press Association