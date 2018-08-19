Man dies after suspected stabbing in Dublin

A man has died following an incident in Crumlin, Dublin, gardaí have said.

Shortly after 8pm tonight, gardaí and emergency services were called to an incident in a house on Rutland Grove.

A man in his 60s was removed from the scene by ambulance to St James's Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. It is understood he sustained a stab wound.

A man in his 30s has since been arrested by Gardaí and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Crumlin Garda Station.

The scene is preserved for a technical and forensic examination and an incident room has been established at Sundrive Road Garda Station.

The office of the State Pathologist and Coroner will be notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sundrive Road Garda Station 01-666600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

- Digital desk