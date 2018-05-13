Man dies after motorbike collides with pole in Westmeath

A man in his 40s has died after his motorbike collided with a pole in Co Westmeath.

The collision happened on Sunday at around 11am.

Gardaí are investigating the collision which occurred in Drumcree, Collinstown.

There were no other vehicles involved.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been brought to the Midland Regional Mullingar, and a post-mortem examination is to be conducted on Monday.

- Digital Desk