Man dies after his car hits a fence in Tipperary

A man has died in a road accident in Co. Tipperary overnight.

The single-vehicle traffic collision happened at Ardmayle, Cashel, Co. Tipperary at around 23.30pm last night.

The driver, aged 51, was killed when his car hit a fence.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary in South Tipperary General Hospital.

The road is closed for a forensic examination, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons or motorists who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at Cahir Garda Station on 052 - 744630, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.