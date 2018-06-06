Man dies after getting into difficulty swimming in Lough Derg

A man in his 40s has died after getting into difficulty while swimming in Lough Derg in Co. Galway yesterday.

A search operation was carried out involving units from Killaloe coast guard, Shannon search and rescue and Ballina search and rescue.

The man's body was discovered shortly before 10pm at Cappafallagh, Portumna, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to Portiuncula Hospital for a post mortem examination and the local Coroner has been notified.

- Digital Desk