Man dies after Dún Laoghaire drowning incident

A man has died following a drowning incident in Dún Laoghaire in County Dublin.

It happened around midday when Gardaí and the Coast Guard were called to the West Pier where a man had been spotted in the water by a passer-by.

Rescue teams found him unresponsive in the water.

His body has since been recovered and taken to Loughlinstown Hospital where a post mortem will take place later.

File photo of Dún Laoghaire

