Man dies after Dún Laoghaire drowning incident
A man has died following a drowning incident in Dún Laoghaire in County Dublin.
It happened around midday when Gardaí and the Coast Guard were called to the West Pier where a man had been spotted in the water by a passer-by.
Rescue teams found him unresponsive in the water.
His body has since been recovered and taken to Loughlinstown Hospital where a post mortem will take place later.
