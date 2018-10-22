Man dies after car struck a ditch in Co Wicklow

A man in his 60s has died following a crash in Wicklow last night.

The single vehicle collision happened at Kelshamore, Donard shortly before 11pm when a Toyota Landcruiser struck a ditch.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 40s, was brought to hospital with minor injuries.

The road is currently closed as Gardaí examine the scene.

They are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Digital Desk