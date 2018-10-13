Man dies after car hits wall in Co. Longford
A man has died in a road accident in the Midlands this morning.
The accident happened on the N4 between Edgeworthstown and Mullingar at around 6am.
The driver of the car, a man in his mid-20s, was killed when his car hit a wall. He was the only person in the car.
His body has been removed to Mullingar Regional Hospital where a post mortem will take place.
Garda forensic collision investigating officers are at the scene and diversions are in place as a section of the road has been closed.
Anyone with information in relation to the collision has been asked to contact Granard Garda Station on 043 - 6687660, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.