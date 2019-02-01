Man dies after car and lorry collide in Limerick

A man has died in a road accident in Limerick this morning.

At around 10.10am, a 27-year-old man was seriously injured when his car collided with a lorry on the N21 near Templeglantine.

The emergency services attended to him at the scene but he died there shortly afterwards.

It is understood he was only person in the car. The driver of the lorry, a man in his 70s, was unharmed in the collision.

The dead man's body has been taken to University Hospital Limerick for a post-mortem and the road has been closed for a forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly motorists with dash-cam footage, to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069-20650 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.