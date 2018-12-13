Man dies after alleged assault in Co Waterford
A man in his 50s has died after an alleged assault in Portlaw, Co Waterford.
Emergency services were called to a house at 2.45pm this afternoon, where the man was found and taken by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene.
He is being detained at Tramore Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
