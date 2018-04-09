Man died following single stab wound to chest, Waterford murder trial hears

A 37 year old man has gone on trial accused of stabbing another man to death in Co Waterford.

Tadhg Butler of Seafield in Tramore has pleaded not guilty to murdering Michael O’Dwyer in January 2014.

In his opening address to the jury, the Prosecuting barrister said the deceased Michael O’Dwyer passed away in hospital from a stab wound to his left side of his chest in January 2014.

He said the injury was consistent with a single forward thrust into the body and there was no evidence of defensive injuries on his arms or hands.

The day before, the jury was told – Mr O’Dwyer had been drinking in Kilkenny with some other men when they went to the accused’s home at Seafield in Tramore.

The jury was told a witness would say he saw three or four men pushing each other and arguing in the hallway of the Seafield complex later that night and one of them said ‘he’s not responding’.

The witness rang 999 and when the gardai arrived and their lights lit up the area– it would be alleged the accused Tadgh Butler scampered in the door and went out of a window and was arrested shortly afterwards.

The trial, before seven men and five women, is scheduled to last around two weeks.

