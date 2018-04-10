Man died during episode of cocaine related 'disturbed behaviour'

By Louise Roseingrave

A 35 year old man who died during an episode of 'disturbed behaviour' had cocaine in his system, a coroner’s inquest heard.

Gardai are investigating the death of Daniel Morris from Allenton Drive in Tallaght, Dublin 24. Mr Morris died on September 22 last at Tallaght Hospital.

Detective Inspector Liam Kelly of Crumlin Garda Station told Dublin Coroner’s Court that Gardai are preparing a file on the man’s death for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

“This was a sudden and unexplained event, we are investigating all aspects of it and when we have gathered all the evidence we will make our recommendation,” DI Kelly said.

Dublin Coroner’s Court heard that the man was formally identified by his mother Mary Morris at Tallaght Hospital following his death.

State Pathologist Professor Marie Cassidy conducted a post-mortem examination and gave the cause of death as sudden death during an episode of disturbed behaviour while under the influence of cocaine.

DI Kelly applied for an adjournment of the inquest for six months while investigations into the death continue. Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane granted the application and adjourned the inquest for further mention on October 4 2018.