Man critical in hospital after stabbing in Kildare

A man is in hospital after a stabbing in Co. Kildare this morning.

Gardaí in Athy have said they are investigating the serious assault that took place on Duke Street, Athy in the early hours of this morning

A man in his early 30s received serious stab wounds and has been removed to Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise where his condition is described as critical.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic examination and investigations are ongoing.