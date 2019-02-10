Man 'critical' in hospital after serious assault in Kerry

A man is in hospital after being seriously assaulted in Co. Kerry this morning.

The man in his early 30s was attacked in The Square in Killorglin at around 2.20am today.

He was taken to University Hospital Kerry and his condition is described as critical.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who was in The Square, Killorglin in the early hours of this morning and who can help Gardaí in their investigation to contact them at Killarney Garda station on (064) 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.