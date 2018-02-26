Man charged with Sligo murder

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Jimmy Loughlin in Sligo over the weekend.

31-year-old Richard McLaughlin, with an address at Citygate apartments, Connolly Street, Sligo, appeared before Donegal District Court this morning.

Garda Thomas James Gallagher gave evidence to the court of arrest, charge and caution and said Mr McLaughlin made no reply to the charge.

He has been remanded in custody to appear in Harristown District Court on next Friday, March 2.

Judge Kevin Kilraine ordered that he is to receive all the medical and psychiatric treatment needed.

Free legal aid was granted in the case.